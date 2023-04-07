Family of man who died in Winter Park avalanche asks for help from local residents

The Bunnell family have asked for help to find the gear they lost in an avalanche at Berthoud Pass as the snow melts this spring. Brian Bunnell, pictured here with two of his sons, was killed in the December 2022 avalanche on Nitro Chute.

Winter Park Competition Center/Courtesy photo

The family of Brian Bunnell, who was killed in an avalanche near the summit of Berthoud Pass in December 2022, is asking for help from nearby residents.

The fatal avalanche caught Brian and his three teenaged sons in the Nitro Chute. Kelly Bunnell, Brian’s wife, posted on Facebook that the family is searching for gear they lost in the accident.

“A lot of their gear was buried and we are just hoping to recover anything we can as the snow melts this spring,” she wrote.

The Facebook post on the Grand County Sales and Community Page provides the following list for anyone who takes a trip up to Berthoud Pass over the next few months:

Burton Snowboards blue hometown hero splitboard

GoPro Hero 10

Gregory blue backpack with G3 skins, probe, BCA radio and blue Winter Park Competition Center shell jacket inside

DAKINE orange backpack with green Patagonia puffy, Smith goggles, airpods, Giro helmet, blue Hydro Flask inside

Rossignol blue ski poles

Evo collapsible backcountry pole

Two loose BCA blue shovels

Loose items: pink Goodr sunnies, P.O.C. helmet, SPY+ goggles, Switch fleece hat, Goodr aviators, Freeride World Tour peak performance beanie

“Thank you in advance for looking out for their lost gear and spreading the word,” Kelly wrote on Facebook. “They’d be happy to get any of it back, regardless of the condition it’s in.”

Residents who aren’t able to make it to Berthoud Pass, but still want to assist the family, can donate to the Bunnell’s GoFundMe page at GoFundMe.com/f/Brian-Bunnell-a-Life-WellLived . The Bunnell sons, Estin, Dade and Curran, all ski with the Winter Park Competition Center. The Center has established a scholarship in Bunnell’s honor.