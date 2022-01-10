Farley, Nance named November teens of the month

Seniors Cora Farley of West Grand High School and Jack Nance of Middle Park High School are in the running for a Teen of the Year Scholarship after being named Teen of the Month in November.

Mary Broyles, scholarship chair for the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge, explained that Farley and Nance were nominated by school counselors as one of six students from each school to receive scholarship money.

Farley is the captain of West Grand’s cheer and pom team, a position she has served for the past two years. Additionally, Farley plays guitar, dances, paints and enjoys the outdoors, especially hiking.

Nance is in the top 10 of the senior class at Middle Park and a member of the National Honors Society, varsity basketball and baseball teams. In his free time, Nance likes to hunt and fish, as well as work on his pilot’s license.

The Elks National Foundation offers an annual scholarship, which Grand County seniors are eligible for, that provides up to $50,000 for four years of college.

Farley and Nance are two of 24 students eligible for the 2022 scholarship. October’s student nominations were seniors Itzel Rodriguez of West Grand and Madison Moyer of Middle Park.

Six students are nominated by school staff from Middle Park High School, West Grand High School, Clear Creek High School and Idaho Springs High School. Each school can nominate one student per month from October to March.

Recipients will be announced in April 2022.

Other scholarships available from the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge include the C.L. Mackey and Lyle F. Wohlers scholarships. Applications for the Mackey and Wohlers scholarships can be mailed to the Idaho Springs Elks Lodge before April 1.

For more information contact a school counselor or Broyles at 303-908-1852.