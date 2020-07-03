Fat Cat Cafe opens in Granby, hopes diners leave feline good

A Grand County breakfast staple for over two decades has opened its latest iteration in Granby, serving up the fresh baked goods and scratch cooking customers will fondly recall.

Fat Cat Cafe, owned by Sally and Gary Hoffman, officially opened at 185 E Agate Ave, Granby in June where, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it maintains the cheery, cat-obsessed atmosphere the restaurant has been known for.

“Everyone has been so amazing here in Granby,” said Sally Hoffman. “We’ve gotten so much support and we’re so grateful.”

The Details… What: Fat Cat Cafe Where: 185 E Agate Ave, Granby When: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. weekdays; 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends; closed Tuesdays *Hours subject to change More info: 970-887-8987 or http://www.facebook.com/fatcatcafe.gl

The cafe has been around in Grand County in some form or another, whether it was breakfast buffets on the weekend or a full-service breakfast restaurant, since around 1995.

Previously, the latest version of Fat Cat was in Grand Lake, but when the owner of their building sold, Hoffman said she started looking around the county for a new space. She found the Fat Cat’s new home in Granby and then worked to remake the space to fit the kitschy and welcoming environment.

The walls are covered in local artists’ work and shelves around the interior hold Hoffman’s handmade jewelry and other knickknacks, all for sale.

Fat Cat’s menu is made up of a mix of Hoffman’s baked goods, made-from-scratch breakfast staples and authentic British plates, including handmade English scones, afternoon tea and scotch eggs. The cafe also serves lunch, including soup, salad and sandwiches, starting at 11 a.m.

“I want my customers to feel like they’re slightly overstuffed, not uncomfortable, just like a fat cat kind of feeling,” she said, adding that though her old cat Snicklefritz made the deciding vote on the cafe’s name, it’s not actually named after him, but rather how Hoffman wants her customers to leave.

Typically, the cafe also offers a buffet, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hoffman is not able to do that. She hopes to bring it back as soon as she can.

In the meantime, Hoffman works hard to provide her customers the Fat Cat they know and love.

“Everyone gets greeted, there’s a sense of humor, the music’s a little different,” Hoffman said of what makes the cafe unique. “We try to accommodate dietary needs … and I don’t have wifi.”

According to her customers, Hoffman is more than successful at doing so. One diner Thursday morning, Mary Rowden, sang the praises of the cafe.

“I’m so happy that the cafe’s not in Grand Lake anymore, but in Granby, so I can come more often,” Rowden said.

The Fat Cat Cafe hopes to have a ribbon cutting to celebrate its opening sometime this summer.