Fatal hit-and-run leads to vehicular homicide arrest in Kremmling

On Saturday, May 29, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Kremmling Police Officers were dispatched to Hotel Eastin on 105 2nd Street, on the report of a man found deceased along the west side of the building. Police located the victim, who was identified as 19-year-old Kremmling resident, Juan Pablo Santillan. Stantillan was deceased with severe physical injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The vehicle had already left the scene. A witness reported that the building shook moments prior to the incident due to some sort of collision.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Coroners’ Office, Grand County EMS and Kremmling Fire Protection District responded and assisted with the incident.

Kremmling Officers were able to gather leads, which led them to a suspect vehicle. According to a press release from Kremmling Police Department, officers “located the suspect vehicle, a black Ford Expedition and subsequently took the registered owner, 45-year old Juan Carlos Flores Flores into custody. Flores admitted to striking Santillan with his SUV and leaving the scene.”

Flores was arrested and has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, failure to remain on the scene of an accident that resulted in death and failure to report an accident to police.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is available.