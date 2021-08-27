FBI searches for evidence near Berthoud Pass
The FBI has confirmed the agency conducted an evidence recovery operation on Wednesday near Berthoud Pass in Grand County.
A spokesperson for the agency confirmed the operation via email, but declined to comment further to protect the ongoing investigation. The spokesperson added that there is no threat to the public and that more information would be provided as soon as possible.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
FBI searches for evidence near Berthoud Pass
The FBI has confirmed the agency conducted an evidence recovery operation on Wednesday near Berthoud Pass in Grand County.