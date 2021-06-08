Felony arrests: Woman caught receiving meth in mail also brought drugs into county jail, police say

Keetsa Kyle



A woman who recently received methamphetamine through the mail is facing new charges for allegedly introducing meth to the Grand County Jail.

Keetsa A. Kyle, 39, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband and introducing contraband after meth was found in a holding cell Kyle had been held in overnight, according to an arrest affidavit.

Kyle was arrested by Granby Police on May 12 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.

The following day, officers moved Kyle to another cell and an inmate went in to clean the cell she had stayed in. The inmate allegedly found small baggies with meth in them and reported it to jail officers.

When police asked Kyle if she knew anything about the drugs, she admitted to officers that the drugs were hers and that she had smuggled them into the jail, according to the affidavit.

Kyle was also arrested in December after police were tipped off she had been receiving packages of meth in her post office box.

She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute on April 19 under a deal that would cap her sentence at two years. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17. It’s unclear how the new charges will affect Kyle’s plea deal.

Kaitlin Duy



Police arrested a couple after they allegedly used counterfeit money for purchases at the Kum and Go in Granby.

Around 10 p.m. May 27, police responded to the gas station for a report of two purchases with fake bills. According to the arrest affidavits, the store clerk told police that a man and a woman — later identified as Kaitlin Duy and Benjamin Drake — had come in and bought around $50 worth of items before returning to purchase $50 in gas.

On the second purchase, another clerk noticed that the woman was acting suspiciously and, after checking the bill, found it was a fake. The clerk reportedly shut off the gas pump and the couple left in a dark truck.

When police arrived, they confirmed the bill was counterfeit and determined that the gas station had lost $73 between the two purchases.

Benjamin Drake



Another officer who was responding to the gas station saw a truck matching a description given by the clerk and took down its license plate. Upon running the plate, police found it was owned by Duy, who matched images from the store’s surveillance footage.

Later in the evening, an officer saw the truck on US Highway 40 and pulled it over. Drake and Duy allegedly confirmed they made the purchases at Kum and Go but denied any knowledge the bills were fake. The affidavit adds that Drake offered to pay for the items.

According to the affidavit, Duy told police she had recently bought tires through Facebook and could have gotten the fake money as change. However, officers also reported finding several fake bills totaling $750 in Duy’s truck, as well as several alcoholic shooters.

Police also noted that Duy smelled of alcohol and she allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day. Duy declined a roadside sobriety test and a breath test.

Drake was charged with forgery and theft. Duy was charged with forgery, theft, possession of a forged instrument and driving under the influence. Both are scheduled for court on June 22.

John Christopherson



A driver involved in a head-on wreck on Red Dirt Hill that caused serious injuries has been charged with vehicular assault.

John R. Christopherson, 34, is facing two charges of vehicular assault, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, failing to maintain a lane and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to an arrest warrant, Christopherson was driving with a passenger around 2 p.m. March 21 on US Highway 40 outside Granby when he crossed into the opposite lane and struck a white Ford.

All three people were taken to Middle Park Health for injuries. The affidavit said Colorado State Patrol determined Christopherson didn’t attempt to stop or swerve.

The warrant says a search of Christopherson’s car yielded a container of methamphetamine, two bongs, several pipes, a scale, plastic baggies and both full and open beer cans. Christopherson’s urinalysis was positive for meth, THC, MDMA and amphetamines.

He is scheduled to be in court on July 6.

Monica Duarte-Quintero



Police arrested a woman twice in less than two weeks, each time with a traffic stop escalating into more serious felony charges.

On April 30, Monica Duarte-Quintero, 31, was charged with felony eluding, misdemeanor possession, violating a protection order, speeding, driving without a license, displaying expired license plates and having an open container.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers tried to stop Duarte-Quintero on US Highway 34 for speeding around 2 a.m., but when the officer turned on his lights, Duarte-Quintero sped up until both cars were traveling at over 100 mph.

The affidavit says Duarte-Quintero eventually pulled over on County Road 61 and exited her car. An officer said they could smell alcohol on Duarte-Quintero and noted glassy eyes and slurred speech. When asked why she failed to stop, Duarte-Quintero allegedly told police it was because she had been drinking.

According to the affidavit, Duarte-Quintero failed a voluntary field sobriety test, but her breath alcohol test came back at .024, which is under the legal limit. However, a search of the car reportedly led police to discover .5 grams of cocaine and a bottle of liquor.

Duarte-Quintero was taken to the Grand County Jail and posted bond.

According to another arrest affidavit, law enforcement officers also stopped Duarte-Quintero for driving dramatically under the speed limit and weaving on May 9.

In the report, police noted that Duarte-Quintero had glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. She allegedly failed a field sobriety test, and officers saw a half-empty bottle of liquor in the vehicle.

On the way to the Grand County Jail, Duarte-Quintero allegedly told an officer that she would do anything not to go to jail, including offering the officer information or sexual favors.

She was charged felony bribery, misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving without a license, weaving, possessing an open container and three violations of bond conditions. Duarte-Quintero is scheduled to be in court on June 22.

Marcus Sanchez



The driver involved in a rollover wreck outside Kremmling that caused serious injuries has been charged with vehicular assault.

Marcus A. Sanchez, 19, is facing charges of vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, open alcoholic container and violating bond conditions after an April car wreck where his passenger was ejected over 50 feet from the car.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sanchez was driving himself and a passenger west through Kremmling around 2:30 a.m. April 29 at a high speed when the car rolled across US Highway 40 near the Kremmling Mercantile.

When officers arrived, Sanchez was being treated by EMS and allegedly told police he didn’t remember the crash, but had been drinking prior to driving. Sanchez allegedly failed a roadside sobriety test and the affidavit said police noted he smelled of alcohol and noted beer bottles inside his car.

The passenger was found outside the car unconscious and in critical condition. They were later airlifted to a Denver hospital for treatment.

Sanchez is scheduled to be in court on July 26.

The Sky-Hi News reports on felony arrests in Grand County. These reports were obtained through arrest affidavits and other law enforcement documents. The newspaper commits to continued reporting on these cases until they reach a resolution. All people accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.