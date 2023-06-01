FEMA asks for photography and storytelling focused on climate resiliency

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s ArtWorks program uses art to promote hazard mitigation, and it opened a new call for artwork May 1. ArtWorks is looking for photography that shows the challenges of adapting to a changing climate and how natural hazards affect our lives and communities.

Artists within FEMA Region 8, which includes Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and 29 Tribal Nations, can submit artwork. Submissions should include images and stories about them, which can be text, audio or video and should focus on the artist’s approach to overcoming climate change.

The call for artwork lists examples of image themes, including social strength, building community, occupations, cultural values, traditions, improving infrastructure and protecting natural systems. Submissions can include up to five images to support one story.

Artist’s storytelling can include quotes, emotions, reflections or experiences that show how climate change impacts the artist’s life. The call for artwork asks artists to help raise awareness, inspire dialogue and encourage action to build a more sustainable and resilient future.

FEMA will award up to six winners $7,000 each for licensing and use rights. Children and adults of all ages are encouraged to submit artwork online by June 30.

Find more information and make a submission at Bit.ly/FEMAArtWorks and send questions or comments to FEMA-ArtWorks@fema.dhs.gov .