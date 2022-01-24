FEMA funds East Troublesome, Cameron Peak recovery

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded $2.17 million to the Colorado division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for grant management costs as part of recovery efforts from the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires.

FEMA’s public assistance fun provided the money, bringing the total amount FEMA has approved for the fire recovery efforts to more than $27.3 million.

The fund reimburses states, counties, municipalities, tribes and certain nonprofits for emergency work and restoration of infrastructure. FEMA will cover 100% of the cost-share for these recovery efforts.

More information is available at http://www.fema.gov/assistance/public .