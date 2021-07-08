Festival ready to elevate this weekend

This weekend’s Elevation Festival in Kremmling promises a number of fun activities and live music for its third year.

The Christian-oriented festival takes place 3-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at West Grand High School and will include a visit 7 p.m. Saturday from Jase Robertson, known as the reality star of “Duck Dynasty.”

The free festival will also include music from Confluence Band at 3 p.m. Saturday, Remezcla at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sean Be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and The Petersens at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors open at 6 p.m. Saturday, which will also feature free bouncy houses and a free ninja warrior course along with kids activities and skate board demos. The bouncy house will be operating from 3-6:30 p.m. Saturday and the Kremmling splash pad will be open at the park.

Pastor Robbie James will speak at 11 a.m. Sunday following a 10 a.m. worship with The Petersens. There will be a free barbecue at noon Sunday

Elevation Festival first began in Kremmling in 2018. The festival did not happen last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this its third year in Grand County.

For a full schedule of events, go to http://www.facebook.com/elevationinfo .