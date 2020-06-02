Few details in Jackson County homicide probe
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide, though almost no details are available at this time.
A spokesman for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that there is an active homicide investigation, but he declined to disclose any information about the case or the deceased, including the individual’s gender.
He said the office is being “guarded” with information after the body was discovered by mile marker 27 on Colorado Highway 125 in Jackson County. The spokesman said the sheriff’s office responded to the call about the body off Highway 125, south of Walden in Jackson County, at 9:44 a.m. Saturday before declining to offer other details.
