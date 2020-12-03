Fifth grade ready for poetry slam as sixth goes to court

This is a list poem written by Hayden S. in Mrs. Horton's fifth-grade class at Fraser Valley Elementary.

Great Happenings this week in East Grand schools.

• The students in fifth grade have been writing poetry in preparation for our annual poetry slam. To write a list poem with your family, make a list of words about a specific topic. Then embellish your first list of words with adjectives or multiple noun modifiers, adverbs and prepositional phrases. After that, you should organize and categorize the phrases before wrapping it up and sharing your poem.

• Middle Park High School’s CTE Business and Marketing Essentials class had a virtual field trip this week. Wednesday morning the class virtually hosted Jayson Harris, owner of The Perk coffee shop and co-owner of Green Spaces.

They learned about how he got started with both businesses, how COVID has affected the businesses and his dreams for future growth. The students had prepared questions to ask Jayson in a virtual environment for deeper understanding. This was a great experience for these students to hear directly from a young entrepreneur. There’s many great opportunities to start, run and own your own business right here in Grand County. Thanks to teacher CarrieAnn Mathis and Homegrown Talent Initiative Director Ali Williams for organizing this.

• The Grand Crew Program is launching its annual project on the judicial branch. It will take place in December and January and will include visits with local judges, lawyers, and law enforcement.

Throughout the project we study our rights guaranteed by the US Constitution, and how a person can defend their rights should they be violated. Our project will culminate with a mock trial — and we need a virtual jury. If you are interested in signing up for virtual jury duty for the Crew, please contact maggie.michalowski@egsd.org

• Sixth-graders at East Grand Middle School are making model homes and wiring lights with switches into their models to learn about electrical current.

• Programming students at Middle Park High School will start an “Hour of Code” next week. In preparation, they are getting Minecraft Education Edition accounts purchased through a grant from Mountain Parks Electric.

The class is excited to start on this new adventure. Minecraft will be available on programming student Chromebooks where they can access it at home during remote learning or in-person. Thank you to Mountain Parks Electric for this unique opportunity for students in Career and Technical Education courses.

• Fraser Valley Elementary held its annual food drive to benefit Mountain Family Center and Grand County Outbreak of Kindness. Our goal was to gather at least 500 items. We exceeded that goal during our first week of the drive. As a result, the school will celebrate by having an all school pajama day on Dec. 17. Great work, FVE Eagles!!