Final Grand Lake osprey egg of the summer hatches

One of the osprey parents feeds the two newly-hatched chicks.

Kent Roorda/Courtesy photo

The Grand Lake ospreys, which have a livestream set up by Grand Lake resident Kent Roorda, saw their final egg hatch June 23. The second of the two eggs hatched two days after the first, and Roorda wrote in an email that both chicks are energetic and doing well.

In May, the osprey mother laid three eggs, but later rejected one, likely meaning it was not viable, according to Roorda. He wrote in the email about the second hatching that the timing of the second hatch means the rejected egg was likely the third one the mother laid.

The two chicks will receive the parents’ full attention, as they removed the rejected egg from the nest. Roorda wrote that the chicks will grow very quickly, nearly doubling in size each week and starting to fly around 52 days after hatching.

While other birds leave the nest as soon as they start flying, Roorda wrote that osprey chicks stay with their parents for a few weeks to learn how to hunt for fish, which makes up a majority of their diet.

The osprey parents perch in the nest with their two chicks. Kent Roorda/Courtesy photo