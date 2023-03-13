Final Imagine Granby survey closes March 17

The third of three community surveys about the Imagine Granby comprehensive plan closes March 17. Residents can take the survey online at ImagineGranby.com and give input on topics including future development, transportation improvements, parks, trails, open spaces, downtown Granby, housing and economic development.

The survey includes draft plans and recommendations for Granby’s next 10 to 20 years that draw on community input from the past year’s surveys, open houses and meetings. Anyone in the Granby area can take the survey.