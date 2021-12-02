Final week to get a 2021/2022 Ikon Pass

Thursday, Dec. 9 will be the last day in which skiers and snowboarders will be able to purchase any Ikon pass products for the 2021/2022 winter season.

Starting Dec. 10, sales of all Ikon passes will close and will not resume until the spring of 2022 for the 2022/2023 season.

Ikon offers three types of passes named the Ikon Pass, Ikon Base Pass and Ikon Session Pass, all of which are at different price points.

The Ikon Session Pass starts at $499 while the Ikon Pass costs $1,149. The Ikon Base Pass costs $879 residing in between the Ikon Session Pass and Ikon Pass.

The Ikon Pass provides the most access amongst the pass options with over 47 destinations on five continents and in nine different countries.

All Ikon Pass products can be found on the Ikon Pass website or on the Ikon Pass app found in most app stores.