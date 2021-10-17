Fire closure areas change in Arapaho, Roosevelt Forests

Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fire recovery efforts have made great strides since the start of Colorado’s two largest fires last year, the US Forest Service said in a release.

Recovery work has ranged from trail clearing to road and bridge repair, to habitat and burn severity mapping, to hill stabilization through aerial mulching, and more. Aerial mulching and some additional road and bridge repairs have been completed, resulting in updated closures for both the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn areas.

Within the East Troublesome closure, the Forest Service will be reopening roads in the Supply Creek area, including the Supply Creek Trailhead and the North Supply Trailhead which were previously closed for aerial mulching operations. Additionally, Buffalo Creek road will be opening as a result of extensive bridge and road repair.

Within the Cameron Peak closure, National Forest System lands in the area north of Larimer County Road 43 around the Dunraven Trailhead, Storm Mountain and Donner Pass — which were previously closed for aerial mulching operations — will open in part to non-motorized traffic and fully open in some locations.

Updated maps are available on the Forest Service website.

Restoration work has been a large focus for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests this year in response to post fire recovery needs and changing conditions in the burn areas. The most recent closure changes focus on reopening lands that were temporarily closed due to restoration work.

Moving into the fall and winter months, closures are still in place for public safety and to enable the forest to regenerate naturally. The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests officials said they continue to work with partners to identify recovery needs, protection of resources, planning and implementation of work.

As burn area closures continue to be a moving target approaching the first deer and elk rifle seasons, the public is asked to be aware of safety hazards that may not be visible as snow starts to fall. When hiking within the burn area there could be falling or downed trees, flood risks, stump holes, and rock fall danger, to name a few, even in locations that have been opened.

Visitors are also reminded many areas impacted by the fires remain closed, partially closed or will be closing for the winter season. To help people plan their visit, check the Know Before You Go page for helpful tips and closure information