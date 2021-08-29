Black Mountain Fire burns 120 acres north of Kremmling

Fire crews are responding to smoke on Sunday afternoon in the Black Mountain area near Kremmling.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

Update 5:30 p.m.: As of 4 p.m., the Black Mountain Fire has burned 120 acres in the area off County Road 2.

Air operations continue to try and douse the flames. Command of the fire will be transferred to the US Forest Service on Monday.

Assisting agencies include Kremmling Fire, Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall Fire, Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire is burning west of the East Troublesome burn area.

Original: Kremmling Fire and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office are responding to smoke in the remote area of Black Mountain.

The smoke was reported around 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Big Horn Park and County Road 2. Crews have requested a helicopter water drop because of the remote terrain.

There are no evacuation orders at this time.

Aerial view of the smoke on Black Mountain off of County Road 2 near Big Horn Park in Grand County on the afternoon of 8/29. #grandcounty #cofire pic.twitter.com/WvBzgXrNus — Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) August 29, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.