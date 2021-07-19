Fire near Byers Canyon Range smothered quickly

A wildland fire that broke out Monday morning at the Byers Canyon Shooting Range was mopped up within a few hours.

Courtesy Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall Fire District

A small wildfire outside the Byers Canyon Shooting Range was hastily contained and put out on Monday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Hot Sulphur Springs and Parshall Fire District responded to a wildland fire and extinguished grass, willows and brush. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one-tenth of an acre.

The fire was declared controlled around 12:30 p.m. Monday. No structures were threatened and no evacuations were issued.

Fire crews cleared the scene around 1:40 p.m. after ensuring the fire was cold and mopped up.