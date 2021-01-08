Firefighters extinguish Friday night blaze at Spirit Lake Lodge in Grand Lake

A fire broke out Friday night at the Spirit Lake Lodge in Grand Lake, causing moderate damage to an employee living quarters at the back of the main building.

The fire started shortly after 9 p.m. on the northeast corner of the main lodge building. The blaze is still under investigation, and there were no injuries.

Reached over the phone Saturday, lodge workers said they were grateful for the firefighters who got the flames under control so quickly and kept water damage to a minimum.

At the same time, Fire Marshal Dan Mayer of Grand Lake Fire Protection District commended the lodge workers, who Mayer said emptied about four fire extinguishers on the blaze before firefighters arrived.

Mayer estimated with Grand Lake Fire’s crews only about a mile away from the lodge when the fire broke out, that it only took a few minutes for them to arrive.

“Between them holding it down and us getting there quickly, we got it out pretty fast,” Mayer said.

No guests quarters were damaged in the fire, and cleanup efforts for the affected areas are underway. The lodge expects to remain closed through the weekend while they work to assess the damage.

In addition to Grand Lake Fire, Grand Fire, Grand EMS and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire at the lodge.