Firefighters work to douse fire at Summit County Shooting Range

Update at 4:25 p.m.: Firefighters have successfully doused the flames, but fuels continue to smolder in the area, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher.

“We have crews on scene to keep it from spreading further,” Lipsher said. “We expect to get a handle on this thing.”

Lipsher said about 25 firefighters responded to the blaze in total, including crews from Summit Fire, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.

Update at 3:04 p.m.: The fire is in the trees above the shooting range, according to Summit Fire & EMS spokesperson Steve Lipsher.

“It is up in the trees a little bit,” Lipsher said. “We’re hesitant to put firefighters up there because with the wind, the trees have been falling. So we have an air attack on its way.”

Lipsher said the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Community members are being asked to avoid the area.

Original story:

Firefighters are working to douse a fire at the Summit County Shooting Range near U.S. Highway 6, according to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

FitzSimons said the blaze reached about 2.5 acres in size. He added that it would take an estimated eight hours before the fire would be fully contained.

The shooting range is closed until further notice, FitzSimons said. Drivers should expect delays along Highway 6 near the shooting range, according to the Colorado State Patrol.