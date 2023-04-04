Fireside Creek Apartments in Winter Park accepting residency applications

On April 5-6, Fireside Creek Apartments will hold an open application event at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park. Potential renters can submit their applications and become approved for one or two-bedroom apartments in the workforce housing development.

Town of Winter Park/Courtesy Image

Fireside Creek Apartments, a new workforce housing community in downtown Winter Park, is accepting applications for potential residents at two events at the Headwaters Center. Applicants can attend on April 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or April 6 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Fireside Creek offers one or two-bedroom apartments for rent to Grand County residents who work at least 32 hours a week in the county. The apartments are deed restricted, allowing up to 120% average median income (AMI) based on the town of Winter Park’s income limits.

One person making 80% AMI, or $49,350 a year, will pay $1,322 a month for a one-bedroom. One person making 100% AMI ($61,700 a year) will pay $1,652 a month; someone at 120% AMI ($74,000 a year) will pay $1,983 a month. Two people in a two-bedroom would pay $2,379 a month, and their combined incomes cannot exceed 120% AMI, or $84,600 a year.

Fireside Creek is managed by Winter Park Partners, LLC and Valhalla Management. The workforce housing project broke ground in 2021. It includes 10 two-bedroom and 40 one-bedroom units at 460 Kings Crossing Road. They are expected to be move-in ready at the end of May or early June.

The town of Winter Park recommends that applicants attend on April 5 rather than April 6 for the best chance to be approved for an apartment. Those who submit applications after the first 50 people will be placed on a waitlist.

Potential residents should bring the following to the Headwaters Center on April 5 or 6:

Application fee of $20 per adult (cashier’s check or money order).

Reservation fee in the amount of one month’s rent (cashier’s check or money order).

Proof of residency and employment (must work in Grand County 32 or more hours per week or 1,000 hours a year).

Income from real estate or rental property (include lease).

Social security card.

Government-issued photo ID for all members of household 18 and older.

For more information about Fireside Creek Apartments, visit FiresideCreekApartments.com or WPgov.com .