Fireworks hazardous for pets: Humane Society urges planning ahead

With the Fourth of July almost upon us, the Routt County Humane Society is urging community members to consider the negative impacts of fireworks on animals.

Fireworks and other commotion can be stressful for pets and can result in them getting frightened or even lost. The Routt County Humane Society joins the Humane Society of the United States in recommending the following steps to keep pets safe:

Leave pets at home and inside. Fireworks can be terrifying to pets, even pets who are accustomed to being around people and commotion.

Create a home sanctuary. Secure a pet in an area of the home where he or she is safe, comfortable, and sheltered from any outside noise and lights. An interior room without immediate access to the outside is preferred. Playing a radio with relaxing music may help mask the sound of fireworks.

Pet-proof your home. When scared, some animals may become destructive so be sure to remove anything from their reach that can become damaged or may harm the pet if chewed or eaten.

Identification is essential. Pets may panic, escape, and become lost. Updated identification is critical to ensuring lost pets are reunited with their families. Ideal identification is both a tag and microchip (make sure your chip is registered).

Consult a veterinarian for pets with anxiety. Consult your veterinarian to seek out remedies to lower a pet’s stress level if this is a known issue.

“More pets go missing on the Fourth of July than on any other day of the year,” said Elaine Hicks, executive director of the Routt County Humane Society. “Your four-legged companion does not enjoy venues that have a lot of people, loud music, commotion and fireworks. They will be much happier at home in a comfortable and secure environment.”

To help your pet find its way home in case it does get lost, RCHS is offering $15 microchips until July 3. Please call the shelter at 970-879-7247 or the Wellness Clinic at 970-457-8002 for more information.

Residents are encouraged to consider celebrating the holiday without fireworks, which can frighten wildlife as well as pets, or with quiet fireworks. Regardless of how your family and friends celebrate, it is important to take steps to ensure the safety of your pet on a notoriously loud night.

This story is from Steamboat Pilot & Today.