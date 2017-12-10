First competition just the beginning for aspiring local bodybuilder

There are few things in life as rewarding or satisfying as accomplishing a goal you have long pursued.

Local man Nate Patino was reminded of that in November after competing in his first ever bodybuilding competition. It was the culmination of months of dedication, sacrifice and perseverance.

"It was an incredible experience," Patino said. "It was more fulfilling than I actually thought it was going to be."

On Nov. 11 Patino took to the stage in the School of Mines Green Hall Bunker Auditorium in Golden for the NPC Rocky Mountain Bodybuilding Competition. The Grand County based small business owner took home a fourth place finish in the classic men's physique division.

"I personally feel that even though I placed fourth, it was a win," Patino said. "I grew so much physically and mentally from this process. I set my goal and I proceeded to chase it, little by little. To me it doesn't matter whether you place first or last, as long as you accomplish the goal."

Patino, his trainer, and family and friends arrived in Golden the day before the event on Nov. 10. On competition morning Patino got up early for a spray tan session and then waited at the contest venue for his division to be called to the stage. According to Patino the entire classic men's physique field was called on stage together before the judges started whittling down the field to the top competitors.

Patino said he felt good on competition day but first time jitters had an impact.

"I did feel a bit nervous," Patino said. "And it kind of made me flat. I wasn't able to pump quite right. I feel like I was the most defined out there, but other guys had size on me. I came in at my best physique, but there is room for improvement."

Patino, who is already planning for his second bodybuilding competition late next year, said he learned a lot over the last few months.

"The most important lesson I learned is you have to be committed," he said. "Diet, training, all of those things are factors you can control if you really put your mind to it. But knowing how to be mentally regimented, being able to control your own mind, that's a challenge."