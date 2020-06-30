First death associated with COVID-19 confirmed in Grand

Grand County Public Health confirmed on Tuesday the first death related to COVID-19 in the county.

According to a news release, the county health department was notified on June 27 of an individual who had recently died and was confirmed to have COVID-19. The cause of death has not been determined, and Grand County is not releasing much information about the individual.

Alexis Kimbrough, a spokesperson for the county’s COVID-19 Response Team, confirmed that the deceased was a county resident.

In the release, the county said the COVID-19 test was done on the individual after the Grand County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy. Also, the health department reportedly conducted an initial investigation and reached out to people who have been deemed high risk contacts with guidance.

This is the first death associated with COVID-19 in Grand County. Kimbrough said the death isn’t associated with the outbreak the county confirmed at a construction site last week.

She added the county will release more information after the investigation is completed.