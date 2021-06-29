First draft of Colorado’s new state Senate, House district maps could pit several incumbents against each other

Proposed state house districts from the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission



Colorado House and Senate district maps drawn as the state begins its once-a-decade redistricting process placed a number of incumbent lawmakers into the same districts, setting the stage for election battles next year.

The maps, rough drafts prepared by nonpartisan redistricting staff and presented Tuesday morning to the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission, are expected to change a lot over the next few months. But they’re an important starting point for public debate, as the commission embarks on a statewide roadshow in July to get input from the public and community groups on how political lines should be redrawn.

This year is the first time that the redistricting process for congressional and legislative is being overseen by two independent commissions. Unlike previous years, nonpartisan legislative staff will not consider the home addresses of incumbent politicians as they create the maps.

Proposed state senate districts from the Colorado Independent Legislative Redistricting Commission



How that plays out will have significant political ramifications for Coloradans as control of the General Assembly is at stake. When Democrats won both houses in the General Assembly in 2018, they were able to achieve policy goals stymied by Senate Republicans in the previous four years. Republicans see redistricting this year as an opportunity to retake control of the Senate, where Democrats currently outnumber them by five seats.

The new districts will take effect for the 2022 election, said Jeremiah Barry, a legislative attorney advising the commission.

To continue reading, go to ColoradoSun.com.