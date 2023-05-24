First responders airlift injured climber out of Rocky Mountain National Park
A 37 year-old Fort Collins man fell around 30 feet while climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park on Sunday afternoon. The man was climbing on Taylor Peak on the east side of the park.
Rangers received notification of the fall via a satellite communication device, and the park’s search and rescue team started air reconnaissance with Northern Colorado Med Evac to find the man’s exact location.
The man’s location and injuries led rangers to request assistance from a Colorado National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base. The helicopter extricated the man with a hoist operation around 8:30 p.m. and flew him to Upper Beaver Meadows, where an ambulance took him to Estes Park Health.
