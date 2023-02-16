First responders rescue man in snowmobile accident

On Feb. 14, first responders were on the scene of a snowmobile accident in Grand Lake involving a 52-year-old man. The man was injured after hitting a tree, and has been transported to Middle Park Medical.

Grand County Search and Rescue/Courtesy Photo

On Feb. 14, Grand County Search and Rescue, along with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Lake Fire Protection District and the Grand County EMS Mountain Medical Response Team responded to a single snowmobile accident in Grand Lake.

The accident involved a 52-year-old man who was snowmobiling near Gravel Mountain on the Grand Lake trail system. According to Search and Rescue, the man failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree, landing about 20 feet below the trail on a steep embankment. He experienced left side chest pain and difficulty breathing.

Search and Rescue stated with a team effort, the responding parties got the man back up to the trail, then transported him via ambulance sled to the Idleglen trailhead. He was transferred to an ambulance for transport to Middle Park Medical Center.