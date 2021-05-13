First responders to train for wildfires

Grand County’s emergency agencies will be gathering Saturday at the Rifle Shooting Range for wildfire training ahead of a fire season that’s expected to be heightened by dry and warm conditions.

Starting at 9 a.m. at several areas around the shooting range west of Byers Canyon, first responders will participate in their annual training, which includes skill stations and a review of county response guidelines and procedures.

This year’s exercise will mimic a real wildfire as scenario-based training, which allows participants to react to a changing situation as they would in real life.

The agencies are warning nearby residents that the area will have a lot of fire vehicles and personnel, encouraging people to use caution in the area.

Participating agencies include Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the fire districts, the Office of Emergency Management, the Bureau of Land Management, Grand County EMS and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.