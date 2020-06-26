Fishing report: Bites moving deeper with each passing week

Here is your Grand County fishing report for the week of June 22.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 98%. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Surface temp is 56 degrees early in the morning warming to 60-62 degrees on a sunny day. There are several partially submerged large logs in the main body so keep a sharp eye out.

The lake trout bite is fair to good depending on the day. The fish are moving deeper with each passing week. Look for them in 55-85 feet of water.

Tube jigs or rubber baits tipped with sucker meat will produce some hits. Patience is key right now. Frequent moves will keep you on biting fish.

Northerns are slow but can be found in the shallows in all the bays and along the rock ledges. They’ll take about anything you throw at them with a slow to moderate retrieve. Rainbows are being caught lake wide bottom fishing with bait.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The inlet is producing some fish where the river meets the lake with small spoons, spinners or flies. A few Kokanee are being caught trolling in 40-50, but trollers are mainly catching small Lake Trout.

Grand Lake: Water temp is 51 degrees and runoff is slowing down. Lake trout are being caught in 25-50 feet of water on small plastics tipped with sucker meat. In the early morning at first light, browns and rainbows are still catching, but they are moving deeper by mid-morning.

Lake Granby: The water is 56 degrees. The lake should fill this week, and runoff is slowing down.

Rainbows are fishing very well around the shorelines. Powerbait and worms seem to be working best.

In the evenings, look for risers and cast small spoons to the rise. A few browns are being caught in rocky areas very early in the morning on various minnow style baits. The night bite should be heating up in the next couple weeks. Lake trout are fishing good to excellent, and 40-80 feet has been the best for us. Tube jigs, grubs and spoons tipped with sucker meat all have been working very well.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.