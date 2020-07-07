Fishing report: Bug hatches are making rainbows easy targets

Fishing for lake trout is best on overcast days as the fish are sliding into deeper water. However, rainbows are pretty easy to catch right now if you know where to look.

Here is your Grand County fishing report for the week of July 6.

Grand Lake: Lake trout are being caught in 25-50 feet of water with small tubes and spoons tipped with sucker meat. The bite has slowed down this week.

Rainbows and browns are 5-20 feet down, and that bite has been inconsistent. The best bite seems to be on the overcast windy days with calm sunny days being the toughest.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 100%. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Surface temp is 61 degrees, warming to 64 on sunny, calm days.

Fishing for lake trout is fair to good depending on the day. Fish are scattered and moving deeper. Look for them in 70-90 feet of water. Jig small tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat and be very patient. Frequent moves will keep you on biting fish.

Bait fishermen are catching a few rainbows around the campgrounds with worms, Power Bait and salmon eggs. Cast small spinners to rises early and late in the day. Kokanee trolling is very slow due to low population.

Koke trollers are mostly catching small lake trout. Northern pike are slow, but you’ll find them hanging in the shallow water in all the bays. They’ll hit any lure that they don’t have to work too hard to catch.

Lake Granby: The bug hatches in the evening are bringing a lot of rainbows to the banks. Look in the backs of the bays for fish rising to bugs. A small spoon or fly will make these fish easy targets. Lake trout are continuing their slide into deeper water, and 60-80 feet seems to be a great depth. Tubes, grubs or spoons tipped with sucker meat are all getting bit.

