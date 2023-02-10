Fishing report Feb. 10: Best trout fishing along rocky shorelines
Fishing with Bernie
Grand Lake: Twelve inches of ice in most places with deep snow and slush in spots. Fishing has been fair for all species. Best rainbow and brown trout action is along the rocky shorelines early in the day. Small ice flies, marabou jigs and brightly colored tungsten jigs tipped with wax worm will produce fish. Lake trout are being caught in 30-70 feet of water. Small glow grubs and tubes tipped with a small piece of sucker worked right on the bottom will produce bites. Keep an eye out on your electronics for suspended fish as well, we are starting to see a few cruising around.
Williams Fork Reservoir: Water level is at 44% with 12 inches or more of ice, some snow and slush forming with recent snows. Fishing for lake trout has been fair. Most fish are being caught between 45-55 feet of water. Small plastics (1 – 2 inch) and tungsten jig heads tipped with sucker meat are producing most of the fish. When the bite slows down, moving around on the structure you are fishing will produce more bites.
Lake Granby: Water level is at 82%, and with the recent cold temperatures machine travel is improving. Use caution and be prepared if you get stuck, deep snow and slush are still very present. Fishing for rainbow trout and brown trout has been fair. Look for them in 10-15 inches along rocky shorelines and main lake points. Pink and white tungsten ice flies, dropkick jigs tipped with a silkie or micro tubes are producing well. Fishing for lake trout has been fair to good depending on the day. Fish have moved a step deeper as is typical in February. Most productive depths have been 40-75 feet on top of structure with deeper water close by. Tubes, grubs, spoons and a plain tungsten jig tipped with a piece of sucker skin have been producing bites. Color varies by the day with darker colors and glow working best on most days.
The Fishing with Bernie team has been guiding in Grand County for over 25 years. For more info please check out FishingWithBernie.com, Facebook.com/FishingWithBernie/ or our Instagram pages @fishing_with_bernie and @fishingwithaltitude
