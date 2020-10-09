Fishing report: Rainbows, browns biting along Lake Granby shores

This nice lake trout was caught last week on Lake Granby.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

LAKE LEVELS Recorded on Monday Williams Fork: 7,802.12 feet (7,811 full) Green Mountain: 7,919.55 feet (7,950) Lake Granby: 8,270.94 feet (8,277)

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Lake Granby: Rainbows are eating bait and small spoons along the shorelines. Browns have been very good during lowlight hours. Floating minnow baits and bushy flies has been doing very well.

Lake trout are starting their spawn and you can find them in rocky areas about 40-70 feet deep. Small grubs and spoons tipped with sucker meat have been working very well.

Williams Fork: Ramp hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Water capacity is 85%. Surface temp is 55 degrees. The lake trout bite has slowed down, but they are still catchable until midday.

Look for them in 70-80 feet of water. Mixed age groups of lake trout and crawdads are hitting tubes, spoons and grubs tipped with small pieces of sucker meat. Northern pike are moving into shallower water midday to sun. Any lure fished on a slow to medium retrieve might get one to hit.

Rainbow trout fishing is slow in the shallow bays, but some are being caught bottom fishing on the west side near the dike. Kokanee trolling is very slow.

Grand Lake: Lake trout are in 30-50 feet of water, and the bite has been decent. Lake trout are spawning, so look for stacks of fish on humps and points in 30-50 feet of water.

Small plastics tipped with sucker meat have produced most of the fish. Rainbows can be caught at the surface in the morning. Browns should be spawning and can be found in shallow water.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie.