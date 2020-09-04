Fishing report: Rubber grubs are still landing lake trout

This lake trout was caught last week in Lake Granby.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

LAKE LEVELS Recorded on Monday Williams Fork: 7,804.59 feet (7,811 full) Green Mountain: 7,932.77 feet (7,950) Lake Granby: 8,272.51 feet (8,277)

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 90% and dropping. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Surface temp is 64 degrees in the main body in the early morning.

The shallow bays around the campgrounds are near 70 degrees on a sunny day, which has pushed the rainbows into deeper water. Bottom fishermen are catching a few along the deeper drop-offs with worms, eggs or Power Bait.

The lake trout bite is good on mixed age groups. Look for them at 80-90 feet. Rubber grubs tipped with sucker meat are working well fished on the bottom.

Northern pike are slow, but they are following lures fished on a slow to medium retrieve. Kokanee trolling is slow due to lack of population, but a few are being caught at 40-50 feet depths.

Grand Lake: The bite has been moderate this week with most of the action coming early in the morning. Lake trout are hanging in 35-55 feet of water. Jigging small plastics on the bottom has produced most of the fish. Rainbows and browns are at the surface at first light and in 10 to 15 feet of water by mid morning.

Lake Granby: Bank fishing has been extremely difficult, but it should be getting better over the next couple weeks. Trollers are catching a few rainbows over deep water with small minnow style baits.

Lake trout are still willing to eat jigs and spoons tipped with sucker meat. Our best bite has been at 60-90 feet.

