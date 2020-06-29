Fishing Report: Williams Fork is finally full

Here is your Grand County fishing report for the week of June 28.

Grand Lake: The water temperature is 61 degrees in the mornings. Lake trout fishing has been good in 20-45 feet of water. Small spoons and tubes tipped with sucker meat have produced most of the lakers.

Rainbows and browns have moved a little deeper and are being caught 15-20 feet of water during the day. Trolling has been the most effective technique targeting the browns and rainbows.

Williams Fork: The lake is finally full, and water capacity is at 100%. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The surface temp has risen to 59 degrees, warming to 62 degrees on a sunny day.

The lake trout bite has picked up now that the lake has topped off. All age groups can be found in 55-85 feet of water. Fish deeper as the day wears on.

Tubes and rubber grubs tipped with sucker meat can produce limits for the patient angler. Some rainbows are being caught lake wide bottom fishing with worms, eggs or Power Bait. Small rainbows are hitting spinners and flies in the inlet.

Northerns are slow but devoted fishermen are catching a few in the west side bays. Due to lack of population, Kokanee trolling is slow with most anglers boating young lake trout.

Lake Granby: Late in the evening the rainbow trout are in shallow water eating bugs, and small spoons or flies are working very well. Wait for a rise, then cast straight to it. During the day, bait on the bottom is producing a few trout. Lake trout are in 40-90 feet of water. Small spoons, tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat are working very well.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.