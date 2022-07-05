Fishing with Bernie

Local lakes are fishing well right now for many different species.

Grand Lake

The temps are on the rise on Grand Lake right now and that means one thing: The jig bite is about to pop off and the fishing will be tremendous. Currently, water temps on the surface are in the 49- to 52-degree range and steadily climbing, despite the inlets continuing to pour cold water into the lake.

Rainbows and browns have been very eager to bite this week. The best bites are early in the morning in about 2 to 10 feet of water. Once the sun hits the surface of the lake, we have been putting on a little heavier lure to get down to the fish sitting in 10 to 15 feet. Leech Flutter Spoons, Tasmanian Devils and Dynamic HD, and JSpec jerkbaits have been getting almost all of our action.

Should you want to cast a fly rod, the action can be just as hot targeting raising fish in the shallows. The lake trout are starting to get pretty active as of late. Most of the fish we have found are in the 40 to 60 feet of water range and are very aggressive. Small Simcoe bugs with a very small piece of sucker meat or a 2.5-inch tube jig have been getting most of our fish right now. Move around, find fresh fish and you should have a great day on the water. As summer sets in, please be extra careful when navigating around the lake. We have seen paddle boarders and other small watercraft on every inch of the water. The lake is getting busy with outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, there is a fair amount of floating debris on the lake right now so slower speeds are definitely advised.

— Jake Foos

Williams Fork

Ramp hours are 6-8 a.m. The lake is at 99% capacity. In flow is 322 cubic feet per second and outflow is 298 CFS. Surface temp is 59 warming to 64. Visibility in the main channel is 12 to 15 feet. There’s still a little debris on the lake, so keep an eye out for that.

Lake trout are biting good till about 10:30 a.m.; then the bite slows until late afternoon. Look for all age groups in 60 to 90 feet of water — they’re biting tubes or rubber jigs tipped with sucker meat fished tight to the bottom. Bites are light and quick so keep your line tight and focus on your rod tip. Northern pike are slow, but anglers are catching an occasional fish in the bays and inlet. Early a.m., late p.m., or overcast days with light wind, is the best time to fish. If you do catch a northern, please practice catch and release as they are currently in decline. Rainbow and kokanee fishing is very slow due to lack of population.

— Randy H

Lake Granby

Ramp hours are 6-8 p.m. Water temps are peaking in the mid 60’s by the afternoons. Rainbow trout and brown trout action has slowed, but we’re still finding some action early and late in the day. Some success is being reported trolling crankbaits in 10 to 12 feet of water or casting cranks, small tubes and spinners along the rocky shorelines. Lake trout bite has been very good, with numbers of fish being caught from in 40 to 80 feet of water. Small plastics such as tubes or grubs as well as small hair jigs tipped with a small piece of sucker have been producing bites. Chartreuse and white have been the most productive colors.

There have been many floating hazards including large trees, use extreme caution while traveling the lake.

— Dan Shannon

