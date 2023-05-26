Fishing with Bernie: Don’t miss out on a great bite this Memorial Day weekend

Grand Lake

Water temperature is about 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Fishing for rainbow trout and brown has been excellent. Target rocky shorelines and inlets. Spoons and small crank baits in silver or bright colors have been the best producers. Early bite is a frenzy of activity, but if a storm or breeze comes in, the action can pick back up quickly.

Lake trout action is very good with fish being caught in 20-40 feet of water on small dark colored tubes tipped with sucker. This is an excellent time to fish on this lake, don’t miss out on the great bite!

Williams Fork Reservoir

Water level is at 65% and filling daily. Boat ramp is not open as water is still below the ramp. No estimate on opening date yet. Good action is being reported for lake trout and pike for those on shore or hand launched boats. Target the shallow bays in the afternoons for pike where the water is warmest. Spoons, glide-baits and crankbaits are getting some action.

Lake trout are being caught in 25-50 feet of water. Tube jigs and plastics that imitate crayfish are producing well.

Lake Granby

Water temperature is reaching 55 degrees Fahrenheit in the afternoons. Mixed clarity depending on location. Water level is 82% and filling at approximately 6 inches a day. Sunset Boat ramp hours are seven days a week, 6 a.m to 8 p.m. Stillwater boat ramp hours are Friday-Sunday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fishing for rainbow trout has been good. Target the areas with moving water. Kastmasters, Little Cleo spoons, and tungsten jigs tipped with Clam Silkie under a float are all catching fish.

Brown trout action has been excellent. Look for fish along rocky shorelines, or mud lines from the wind. Crank baits, small tube jigs and larger profile spoons have been working well. Best bite is in the wind and stormy weather.

Lake trout bite has been very good with fish being caught at all depths right now, but ready to move deeper as the water warms. Best action is 15-50 feet of water with white or lighter colored tube jigs and small minnow imitations. Key to catching fish is finding them, once you find them they seem eager to eat. Use your electronics or legs to cover water and locate fish.

