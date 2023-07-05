Fishing with Bernie: Don’t sleep in!

Early morning Lake Granby lake trout

Fishing with Bernie/Courtesy photo

Grand Lake

Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Fishing has been fair for all species with the best bite being early before the lake gets busy, so don’t sleep in! Rainbows and browns are being caught in the inlets and along rocky shorelines 8-12 feet deep on pink and silver spoons and spinners, as well as small white crankbaits.

Look for the best lake trout action in 35-65 feet of water, with a small black or chartreuse glow grub tipped with fresh sucker meat that is worked with a subtle jigging action.

Williams Fork

Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Water capacity is at 99%, just under a foot low. Inflow is a 642 cubic feet per second, out flow is 536 cfs. Early morning surface temperature is 59 degrees Fahrenheit warming to 60-61 degrees.

The lake is starting to settle down, visibility is about 12 feet. With our windy afternoons most of the surface debris has made it to the east shore line, but keep your eye out for stragglers. The lake trout bite is outstanding early in the morning, then slows by late morning. All age groups are eager to bite most any soft plastic tipped with sucker meat fished on the bottom.

Look for lakers in 50-80 feet of water. When the bite slows down, down-size your jigs and add your favorite scent. Suspended, or swimming lake trout generally tend to bite if you crank up to them. I haven’t fished for northern pikes yet, but the rumor is pike fishing is slow. Please practice catch and release on all northern pike as the fish are in decline.

Rainbow trout fishing is slow, as is Kokanee salmon since the lake hasn’t been stocked for several years.

Lake Granby

Sunset Boat Ramp is open 7 days a week 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Stillwater Boat Ramp is open Friday-Sunday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Surface water temperature is 59 degrees Fahrenheit in the morning and warms to the mid 60s by end of day.

Rainbow trout action has been fair with best action in the inlets and along the dam faces at first and last light. LIttle Cleo, Kastmasters, Vibra-max spinners have all been working well in silver paired with various colors. Brown trout action has been slowing a bit, but can be very good in the right conditions. Look for rocky shorelines in the wind or low light conditions, and fish with a erratically worked crank bait or spoon.

Lake trout action has been good, target them in 35-60 feet of water. Three-inch tubes and small grubs in white, pink or chartreuse worked right on bottom have been most consistent, but when the bite slows have a gulp or twitchtail minnow in the boat to give the fish a different look and keep them biting.

The Fishing with Bernie team has been guiding in Grand County for over 25 years. For more info please check out FishingWithBernie.com , Facebook.com/FishingWithBernie/ or our Instagram pages @Fishing_With_Bernie @FishingWithAltitude .