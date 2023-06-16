Fishing with Bernie: Lake trout are biting in the early morning

An angler holds a Grand County Trophy lake trout.

Fishing Report Pic 6.12.23

Grand Lake

Boat ramp is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. Fishing for all species has remained good with the cooler than normal temperatures. Spoons and spinners worked along the shorelines and inlets have been working well in bright colors and three-sixteenths ounce to one-fourths ounce sizes. When the bite slows after the morning, slow your retrieve to work the lures deeper in the water column.

Lake trout are being found in 25-65 feet of water. Small plastics 2-3 inches in size jigged along bottom tipped with very fresh sucker has been catching fish. Moving often to stay on the biting fish has been key, as well as having a variety of colors to entice them depending on their mood that day.

Williams Fork

Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Water capacity is 90% which is just a little over 6 feet low. Inflow is 648 cubic feet per second, out flow has increased to 120 cfs. Surface temp is now running 54-55 degrees Fahrenheit warming to 56-57 degrees on calm sunny days. Heavy runoff is clouding the water. Visibility is only about 6 feet. There’s still plenty of debris floating around on the lake. Keep an eye out for floating and partially submerged logs.

Lake trout bite remains very good for the first few hours of the morning then it gets slow as the sun gets higher. All age groups are eager to feed on most any type of plastics. Tubes and grubs tipped with fresh sucker meat work the best. No need to fish deep water yet, look for fish in 40-60 feet. If you’re not getting hits downsize until you start getting bites and don’t forget to add scent when the bite gets tough.

I haven’t fished pike yet but they can be found in the shallows late morning sunning. With their excellent eyesight you’ll want to stay maximum casting distance away from the shore line. Floating or suspending baits retrieved slowly may be a good bet. Northerns are in decline so please practice catch and release on all fish caught. Rainbow trout fishing is slow since the lake hasn’t been stocked for several years, as is trolling for Kokanee salmon.

Lake Granby

Sunset boat ramp hours seven days a week 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Stillwater boat ramp hours Friday-Sunday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Water level is at 96%. Water temperature is reaching 60 degrees Fahrenheit by the afternoon. Fishing for rainbow trout has been fair, look for them in the inlet and along the dam faces early and late in the day. A well presented spoon or fly and bubble has been producing fish from shore, while trollers are reporting success with crankbaits, and a dodger-spinner combination tipped with a small piece of worm – pink, orange and silver being most productive colors.

Mark Bradvica with a Brown Trout. Bernie Keefe/Courtesy photo

Brown trout action has been good in low light parts of day or in windy conditions. Crankbaits worked along shoreline have been consistently productive. Lake trout action has been good with fish being caught in 30-65 feet of water. Tube jigs in dark, natural colors has been our go to bait, tip it with a small piece of sucker meat when the fishing slows to keep enticing bites.

The Fishing with Bernie team has been guiding in Grand County for over 25 years. For more info please check out FishingWithBernie.com, Facebook.com/FishingWithBernie/ or our Instagram pages @Fishing_With_Bernie and @FishingWithAltitude.