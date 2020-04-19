Fitness classes, exercise goes virtual during shut down

With Colorado still under a stay at home order for at least a week, local gyms and recreation centers are offering new services to help people exercise at home.

One such place is Polestar Pilates in Winter Park. Though the studio closed when the state shut down nonessential businesses, owner Sarka Ruvickova felt strongly it would still be important for people to have access to exercise.

“Sitting is the worst thing for the human body,” Ruvickova said. “It’s so important that we can address a little movement… you don’t need too much space, you don’t even need a mat. We accommodate what people have at home.”

Polestar Pilates continues to offer yoga and pilates classes and private sessions to clients, they just happen virtually on Zoom now. The studio also has guided meditation options.

Hour-long mat pilates classes are available seven days a week at 8:45 a.m., as well as Mondays and Thursdays at 12:15 p.m. and Mondays through Fridays at 4:45 p.m.

Yoga is offered Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. and is a 75 minute class. Private sessions can be booked for an individual or a group through the studio’s website or app.

Clients can buy single class passes for $20 for yoga and $29 for pilates or bulk class passes for less per class.

Local recreation centers in Granby and Fraser followed suit, switching to virtual programming during the pandemic.

The Granby Recreation Department is offering virtual workout classes Monday-Thursday for $7 a class or an eight class pass for $45. Two certified instructors are offering hour-long classes including P90X, Zumba and PiYo

P90X classes are at 5 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Thursdays. Zumba is done at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, while PiYo is offered 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Work it All is streamed at 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 5 p.m. Thursday classes are a surprise.

The schedule is set through June 4. To get participant login info, contact Julie Martin at 970-887-3961 or jmartin@townofgranby.com.

The Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District has a few different options for exercising from home. The website has written workouts from its staff, a 30 day workout challenge for April, as well as pre-recorded exercise videos, like yoga and pilates.

The rec district is also hosting live classes. Butts and Guts classes are offered every Tuesday at 9 a.m. and every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. through May 21. Zumba classes are offered every Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. Both classes’ Zoom login information is available here.