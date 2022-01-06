Fitness Column: Organize your fitness lifestyle for 2022

Organization of your fitness lifestyle may lead to improved outcomes, particularly over the long-term.

Organization means more than just knowing which days and times you will dedicate to your exercise program. While that is an important aspect of organization because you must know when you will exercise in order to actually get it done–how, where and what you will do on those days and times is essential if you intend to achieve the goals and objectives set forth.

This week, ten organizational tips focused upon the fundamental components of an exercise program will be highlighted. These tips are quick, easy to remember and immediately applicable.

As always, prior to beginning any exercise program, please consult your physician.

1 — Outline, in writing, exactly what each training day will include. For example, it could be a cardio emphasis day, a muscular strength training day, a combination of those two components, or perhaps it is a recovery day.

2 — Place a definitive beginning, middle and an end to each training session. Think of the session with “bookends” as the beginning and end, and the middle the “meat” of the session.

3 — Be clear about the timing of the session. How much time are you dedicating to the session today? Get in, get it done and get on with your day.

4 — Learn the lay of the land within the health club. Go in, familiarize yourself with the fitness floor through a complimentary fitness floor orientation or observe a group exercise class that you are interested in so that when you walk in, you are ready to hit the ground running.

5 — Learn the proper technique, form and purpose of each and every exercise from a qualified, certified and experienced fitness professional. This not only protects you from a safety perspective, but it enables you to train more effectively and efficiently.

6 — Lay out your workout gear the night before, have your gym bag packed so that no matter what time of day you are training, you have the right gear to perform optimally. If you do not need to shower at the facility, consider just bringing your cell phone, keys and wallet and place those into a cell phone locker which will expedite your ingress and egress.

7 — Make certain that you plan time for a solid pre-exercise meal, two to five hours prior to the program depending upon the main nutrient inputted. For example, if your meal is predominately complex carbohydrates, digestion may take approximately one to two hours. However, a meal with a higher fat content may take up to three to five hours to digest.

8 — Allow enough time to get into the facility knowing that all clubs have peak hours of operation. Either avoid those times, or plan ahead so that you will have access to the equipment you desire.

9 — If you are only able to train at peak times, then perhaps choose a group exercise class that meets your training needs but does not require you to have access to limited equipment on the fitness floor.

10 — As always, make certain to have several well-defined contingency plans as life will happen and you want to be organized and prepared accordingly ensuring fitness success.

Jackie Wright is the owner/manager of Mountain Life Fitness, LLC located in Granby, Colorado. She may be reached at her website at http://www.mtnlifeFitness.com , her email at jackie@mtnlifefitness.com .