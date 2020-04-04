Fitness trail: Staying healthy during the coronavirus outbreak

Jackie Wright



In these tumultuous times, it is critical to stay healthy, connected and calm. Here are some strategies that you may help to navigate these stormy seas. As always, prior to beginning any exercise program, please consult your physician.

Stay Healthy

• Wash your hands frequently and this includes the fingertips and fingernails.

• If you are sick or are feeling as though you are becoming ill, then remain home until you are well.

• Avoid others who are ill.

• Maintain social distance recommendations of six feet between you and another individual.

• Cough/sneeze into the crook of your arm and then wash/sanitize your hands following.

• Continue working out regularly. Even if you are unable to get to the health club, we are sending video workouts to our clients and there are multiple other companies that do as well.

• Get outside and go for a walk, run or cycle soak up some fresh air and sunshine but remember the social distancing guidelines.

• Be active throughout the day, not just your regimented workouts.

• If you are eating healthy, continue doing so. This is not the time for dietary changes. If you have not adopted a healthy dietary regimen, now is the time.

• Hydrate well and consume alcohol in moderation or not at all.

• Stick with your waking up and sleeping routines even if you are working or studying from home. When this crisis abates, you will have less difficulty returning to your regular work and school programs.

Stay Connected

• If you’re feeling isolated, remember you not only still have the phone, email, texts and social media, you can still pick up a pen and write a letter to reconnect with friends, families and coworkers.

• Set up a time to connect regularly with those in your inner and outer circles. This creates some normalcy and routine to your life.

• Notice who may be isolated and find a safe and creative way to connect with them throughout the community.

• Stay home in your community and develop grass roots efforts to keep the community connected. This includes purchasing from your local businesses, which may minimize the economic impact. Remember, we want these businesses to still be here when the dust settles.

• Remember those in need. Humans are amazing when we work together.

Stay Calm

• Be patient. This seems like a tall order right now, but there are going to be inconveniences. Becoming agitated and transferring that negative energy out into the world does no one, including you, any good. Take a deep breath and know this too will pass.

• Focus upon what you have the ability to change and what you do not and then move forward.

• Find a time each day for quite reflection, meditation or prayer.

• Avoid catastrophic movies and books during this time to avoid added stress and anxiety.

• Listen to facts and avoid fear.

• Share the good news with others, look forward, and be productive daily.

• Treat everyone with kindness. We are all stressed right now. Random and well planned acts of kindness nurture our souls and those of others.

Jackie Wright is the owner/manager of Mountain Life Fitness in Granby. She may be reached at her website at http://www.mtnlifefitness.com, and her email at jackie@mtnlifefitness.com