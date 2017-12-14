Fitness Trail: The 12 days of fitness

While fitness is a lifelong commitment, and as Bob Proctor's quote notes, "accountability is the glue that ties the commitment to the result."

We have 12 days before the Christmas holiday so this week follow the 12 Days of Fitness system for the remainder of this month and then choose one of the "12 Days of Fitness" as a goal for each of the 12 months of 2018 beginning Jan. 1.

This approach provides you with simple, achievable goals that will guide you through the next year and beyond. As always, prior to beginning any exercise program, please consult your physician.

-Day One: If you have not begun an exercise program, today is the day. Take action. Perform your due diligence and locate a club, program and trainer that will meet your needs.

-Day Two: Once you have mastered a weight training exercise, add 2.5 percent to the external load you are currently training with on an exercise where you have not been achieving momentary muscle failure.

-Day Three: Talk to three friends, family members or co-workers about training together—hire a personal trainer and share in the investment and the results. This approach is an excellent method to enhance exercise adherence. And, back to Bob Proctor's quote, creates accountability.

-Day Four: Change one of the components of the F.I.T.T. Principle (i.e. frequency, intensity, type or time). For example, if you have been exercising two days a week, kick it up to three. Or, add high intensity interval training into your program if you have only be performing steady state training, choose to include a different type of exercise into your macro program or increase the duration of one aspect of your training (i.e. if your program is 30 minutes in duration, add an additional five minutes over the course of one month building the duration up to 35 minutes. Then, continue with this plan until you reach 45 to 60 minutes total).

-Day Five: Ensure you are utilizing the progressive overload principle when you train. Stress the body, adapt and stress again to continue improving your fitness level. This requires achieving momentary muscle failure as discussed in day two and then gradually increasing the intensity, whether by adding load during muscular strength training or adding HIIT into cardiovascular training as featured in day four.

-Day Six: Be fully present during your workouts. No distractions. Allow your mind and body to fully connect to meet and exceed your own expectations.

-Day Seven: Include myofascial release into your program to improve your mobility and performance.

-Day Eight: Enjoy a healthy, top quality protein shake following your workout rather than a sandwich.

-Day Nine: Give away all workout gear that you are not using and purchase new gear and attire to feel energized and rewarded for all of your hard work.

-Day Ten: Set up an appointment with your trainer for a follow-up fitness assessment complete with a functional threshold test to ensure you are making steady progress.

-Day Eleven: Set up an appointment with a professional nutrition consultant for an assessment of your dietary program.

-Day Twelve: Clean out the fridge as soon as holiday parties and meals are over.

Jackie Wright is the owner/manager of Mountain Life Fitness, LLC located in Granby, Colorado. She may be reached at her website at http://www.mtnlifefitness.com, her email at jackie@mtnlifefitness.com and her Facebook page at Mountain Life Fitness.