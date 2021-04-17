Flames engulf camper van at Mary Jane base (with video)

A camper van burns Friday at the Mary Jane base. No one was injured in the incident, but five surrounding vehicles sustained damage.

A camper van was destroyed after it went up in flames at the Mary Jane base.

East Grand Fire, Fraser Winter Park Police and Grand EMS responded to the call that came in around 11 a.m. Friday in the Dotsero parking lot. East Grand Fire officials said the van was fully engulfed in flames and spreading to surrounding vehicles when fire crews arrived.

The fire department had to navigate heavy traffic, bad road conditions and a packed parking lot to get to the scene, officials said. The owner of the camper van helped buy time for the crews navigating arrival by using a fire extinguisher from the vehicle to fight the fire before crews arrive, according to the department.

No people or pets were found in or around the camper van before crews extinguished the blaze. The camper van was a total loss and five surrounding vehicles were also damaged, fire officials said.

According to the Fraser Winter Park police, investigators determined the cause of fire to be the result of mechanical engine failure.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

