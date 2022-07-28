Flash flood warning issued for Grand County
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning at 3:46 p.m. for north central Grand County after issuing a flood advisory for the East Troublesome burn scar at 2:22 p.m.
The flash flood warning lasts until 6:45 p.m., and the advisory until 5:30 p.m. The flood warning said doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that could produce up to an inch of rain in 45 minutes and flash flooding is expected to begin in the area shortly. It highlighted Highway 125 between Granby and Rabbit Ears Pass as an area that will experience flooding.
The warning advises people in the affected area to seek higher ground. It included additional locations affected, including Stillwater Pass, Upper Willow Creek Valley, Middle Willow Creek Valley, Lower Willow Creek Valley, Drowsy Water Ranch, Elk Mountain, Remote East Troublesome Headwaters, East Troublesome Valley and Upper Corral Creek Valley.
