Flash flood warning issued for Grand Lake

The National Weather Service issued another flash flood warning in Grand County at 1:02 p.m. today for an area that includes Grand Lake . The warning ends at 4:00 p.m. and mentions the town and Highway 125 as areas that will experience flash flooding.

It also mentions the Rocky Mountain National Park west entrance, North Inlet in Grand Lake, Columbine Lake, rising water in the Colorado River along River Rd, Lower Stillwater Creek, Stillwater Pass, Willow Creek Valley and Elk Mountain. It encourages people in affected areas to move to higher ground.

This is the third flash flood warning in Grand County in the last four days.