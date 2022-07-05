Flash flood warning issued in Grand County, mudslide closes Highway 125
The National Weather Service posted a flash flood warning for Grand County on their Facebook and Twitter pages around 1:45 p.m. today. The warning goes through 4:30 p.m. in burn scar areas, while a small stream warning elsewhere ended at 2:30 p.m.
Rain today also caused a mudslide on Hwy 125, prompting a closure between mile point 0 and 21.5 — from Granby to Willow Creek Pass. The Colorado Department of Transportation posted the update on COtrip at 1:52 p.m. This is the second time in the last 10 days that the road has closed due to mudslides.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User