Flash flood warning issued in Grand County, mudslide closes Highway 125

The National Weather Service posted a flash flood warning for Grand County on their Facebook and Twitter pages around 1:45 p.m. today. The warning goes through 4:30 p.m. in burn scar areas, while a small stream warning elsewhere ended at 2:30 p.m.

Rain today also caused a mudslide on Hwy 125, prompting a closure between mile point 0 and 21.5 — from Granby to Willow Creek Pass. The Colorado Department of Transportation posted the update on COtrip at 1:52 p.m. This is the second time in the last 10 days that the road has closed due to mudslides.