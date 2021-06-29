Flood advisory issued for East Troublesome burn

A rainstorm on the doppler radar has been stationary near Grand Lake, leading the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory in the area and for the East Troublesome burn scar.

Courtesy NWS

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the East Troublesome burn area and northeastern Grand County.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS issued the advisory for small stream flooding, with particular risk of minor flooding in the burn scar, due to a storm that developed near Grand Lake and has remained stationary. Rainfall is expected to be around 0.2 to 0.5 inches.

Areas that are more likely to see minor flooding in streams, ditches and creeks include the Willow Creek valley along Highway 125, Drowsy Water Creek, and the East Troublesome Creek valley. The advisory is in effect until 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy rains could also trigger debris flow or rock slides.

Flood advisories are issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning.