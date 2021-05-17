Flood advisory issued for East Troublesome Fire areas

The NWS issued a flood advisory for the East Troublesome Fire that goes until 4:15 p.m.

Courtesy NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the East Troublesome Fire areas due to heavy rainfall.

The advisory states the two areas of concern are the Troublesome Creek Basin and the area between Highway 125 and US Highway 34, north of Grand Lake, including the Willow Creek valley, Drowsy Water Creek and the East Troublesome Creek valley.

Troublesome Creek is the most likely area to see minor flooding. The advisory lasts through 4:15 p.m.

Heavy rain could also trigger rock or debris slides. The NWS warns residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings and not drive on flooded roads.