Flooding in RMNP closes North Inlet parking area

Tonahutu Creek flows at past a retaining wall built in 2016 at the Rapids Lodge in Grand Lake. The creek experienced flooding and closed the North Inlet parking lot Sunday.

Byron Hetzler/Sky-Hi News

The Tonahutu Creek, which feeds into the north side of Grand Lake, experienced flooding Sunday. Rocky Mountain National Park tweeted that the flooding closed the North Inlet parking lot, which provides access to the North Inlet and Tonahutu Creek trails.

Rising waters also closed access to the Holzwarth Historic Site about eight miles north of Grand Lake. The RMNP twitter wrote that access was “closed at the bridge.”

The National Weather Service Boulder tweeted Friday and Sunday about snowmelt causing flooding along the Colorado River from RMNP to Grand Lake.

The NWS seven-day forecast for Granby features highs of 82 today, 66 Tuesday, 72 Wednesday, 84 Thursday, 85 Friday, 80 Saturday and 75 on Sunday. It also shows a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms today and a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.