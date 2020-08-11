Florida woman injured in fall at Rocky Mountain National Park
A 47-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, fell 25 to 30 feet Sunday in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The woman fell near the top of Bridal Veil Falls into the pool below and suffered serious injuries, according to park officials. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members provided advanced medical car and conducted a technical rescue.
At about 8:30 p.m., the woman was flown by Lifeguard Two Air Ambulance to the Medical Center of the Rockies.
This was the second fall in the past week at Rocky. A 60-year-old Omaha woman fell 20 feet Friday on Old Fall River Road.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User