Florida woman injured in fall at Rocky Mountain National Park

A 47-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, fell 25 to 30 feet Sunday in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The woman fell near the top of Bridal Veil Falls into the pool below and suffered serious injuries, according to park officials. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members provided advanced medical car and conducted a technical rescue.

At about 8:30 p.m., the woman was flown by Lifeguard Two Air Ambulance to the Medical Center of the Rockies.

This was the second fall in the past week at Rocky. A 60-year-old Omaha woman fell 20 feet Friday on Old Fall River Road.