Flotilla of support for Trump-Pence runs on Lake Granby

One of the boats decorated with Trump-Pence flags that participated in Saturday's flotilla on Lake Granby is shown here.

Courtesy Penny Hamilton

A dozen motorboats with Trump-Pence campaign flags tooted their horns and blasted Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” across the shores of Lake Granby on Saturday.

A local news release reported the boats ran in a V formation for “victory,” and passersby on the busy U.S. Highway 34 stopped along pullouts to cheer the 12 boat flotilla.

“For an event we put together so near the end of the boating season and with no media coverage, the number of boats with Trump-Pence flags and signs was truly amazing,” Grand County GOP chairman Carl Wood said in the release.

He added that an anonymous donor offered a $100 dollar prize for the best-decorated boat.

“But I had no idea that choosing between them would be so difficult,” Wood continued. “I have yet to make up my mind. Also, the patriotic spirit of so many people in the scenic overlooks and on the decks of the lakeside homes was very uplifting.”